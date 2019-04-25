Celia Marie Sump Freed of Thompson Falls was born April 11, 1936. She was the daughter of Cecil and Muriel Sump of Clifton, Kansas. Celia passed away November 2, 2018, at the Village Rehabilitation and Health Center in Missoula, after a short illness.

In November of 1941, when Celia was five years old, she contracted polio. From that time on, the majority of her childhood was spent at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas, receiving care on the Children's Orthopedic Ward.

Celia graduated from Morganville High School in May of 1953. She attended Kansas University in Lawrence, Kansas, followed by Draughton School of Business, and then began her professional career. She worked for eight years at the Bureau of Public Roads and another eight years with the United States Air Force. Following more on-the-job training, she worked for the Air Force and United States Marine Corps working in office machine computing, going on to be a Systems Functional Analyst, retiring May 3, 1991.

In 1975, Celia met the love of her life, Jim Freed. They were married February 10, 1979. Following retirement in 1991, they moved to Thompson Falls, Jim's childhood hometown. They were married thirty-two years. Jim passed away April 6, 2011.

Celia is survived by her sister, Darlene and brother-in-law, Ival Trimble of Gridley, Kansas, their sons Terry, Bruce, Randy and their families. Celia is also survived by her brother Arlan Sump and wife Carol of Clay Center, Kansas, their daughters Melissa Scott, Jill Bauer, son Chad Sump and their families.

Those passing before her from the Freed family are her beloved husband, Jim Freed, brother-in-law Marvin (Mike) Freed, sister-in-law Barbara Pahler Freed, niece Patricia Lynn Freed McCoy and niece Barbara Ellen Pahler. Surviving Celia are her sister-in-law Joan Freed of Thompson Falls, nephews Ed Freed (Cheryl) of Lopez Island, Washington, Mark Freed (Nanette) of Thompson Falls, nieces Joette Thompson (Don) of Trout Creek, Janice Freed of Noxon and numerous great nieces and nephews. Also surviving Celia is her devoted friend and caregiver Shawni Vaught of Thompson Falls. The Freed family has many wonderful memories of Celia's passion for cooking and enjoyed many fun meals with her.

A memorial service will be held for Celia on Saturday, May 4 at 11:00 a.m. at the Community Congregational Church in Thompson Falls with Pastor Matthew Schraeder officiating.