Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Danny W. Barry

 
April 25, 2019

Danny Barry

Danny W. Barry, born in Hieldsburg, California, January 1, 1948, died April 6, 2019.

Danny served in Vietnam where he received the Gallantry Cross with Silver Star.

Danny leaves behind wife, Debra.









 
