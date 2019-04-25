ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise
April 25, 2019
Danny Barry
Danny W. Barry, born in Hieldsburg, California, January 1, 1948, died April 6, 2019.
Danny served in Vietnam where he received the Gallantry Cross with Silver Star.
Danny leaves behind wife, Debra.
