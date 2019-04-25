Our Viewpoint

Doing everything we can to keeps kids safe

Recently, area schools have began implementing active shooter and lock down drills. The buzz around town has been interesting to listen to. Some take the stance that the drills are traumatizing students and scaring them. In contrast, some feel the drills are necessary to prepare a student in the event the unfortunate situation does occur. Regardless of what side of the fence you are on (or just riding the rail), school shootings are a modern-day reality. They are happening and there is no foreseeable solution to the problem.

So, what do we do? Should we stick our heads in the sand and pretend it will all go away? Should we learn as much as we can by reviewing what schools did or did not do correctly when these tragedies occurred? Do we practice scenarios so we can develop strong tactics on how to keep our kids safe and provide full coverage emergency assistance?

There is much truth to the saying that with knowledge comes power. And how does one gain knowledge? We gain knowledge through experiences and instruction.

It is devastating to think about the fears students are living with on a daily basis. Many students believe that it isn’t a matter of “if” a shooting will occur at their school, but more of “when.” If fire drills are being implemented at schools to keep our children safe, perhaps it isn’t out of the question to implement active shooter drills as well.