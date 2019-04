TF Invite held under glorious sunny skies

HURDLING TOWARDS the finish line, Elena McAllsiter of Hot Springs and Kacey VanZanten of Thompson Falls compete in the 300 meter hurdles at Previs Field last week.

Make your marks while the sun is finally shining.

Under glorious, sunny skies, the Thompson Falls Invitational track and field meet was held at Previs Field April 16 and area athletes took advantage of the weather by posting good marks and times when finally given the opportunity. Eleven teams,...