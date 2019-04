Thompson earns another title

GLORY DAYS - The 2015 Blue Hawk boys golf team celebrates in Huntley Project after winning the State B tournament. Greg Wadsworth, Zander Crichton, head coach Gary Thompson, Dalton Hooten, assistant coach Mike Bates, Caleb Bates and Dylan Beckman stand with the trophy as Lady Hawk golfer Brooke Jacobs sits in front of the champions.

In an honor to one of the great coaches, teachers and mentors in school history, Thompson Falls High School officials have decided to rename the school's annual golf tournament, rebranding it as the Gary Thompson Invitational.

Complete with its new, well-deserved title, the inaugural Gary Thomps...