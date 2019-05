COMING THIS MAY - Todd and Ronda Wakefield are opening Two Rivers Grille at the corner of Main and Broad streets in Thompson Falls.

Sometimes you just have to follow your dreams. After driving by the closed Thompson Grill restaurant almost daily, Todd and Ronda Wakefield of Thompson Falls decided to make Ronda's dream of owning a restaurant come true. Ronda said she has wanted to own a restaurant since she first started worki...