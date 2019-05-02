Clarence "Clar" Long of Noxon, Montana, passed away at the age of 73 Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Washington, of natural causes.

He was born in Oroville, California, on January 9, 1946, to Roy A. Long and Virginia Jean (Gomes) Sarnasky, one of eight children. Raised in Oakland, California, he attended local schools, graduating high school and enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corp in 1966. He served two tours of duty in the Vietnam conflict. He returned home with his Honorable Discharge, the rank of Sergeant, medals and the life-changing diagnoses of PTSD, the effects of Agent Orange, and the promise he made that if he survived, he would buy a Corvette.

He did both. In fact, he bought a few Corvettes. The last one was the love of his life, a 1978 Corvette he bought brand new. The man loved his Corvettes and loved to drive. The family saying was always, "Where's Clar and his car?"

Clar is survived by his sisters, Geri Lee (Dillion) of Heron, Montana, and Rita Gorham of Port Orford, Oregon, and many nieces and nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy A. Long and Virginia Jean (Gomes) Sarnasky, brothers Joaquin "Jack" Natario and James Natario and sisters Marie Natario Hite, Patsy Long Foley, and Terry Long Gullette.

Cremation has taken place. Clar will be buried in Dixon, California, with Military Honors at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. Semper Fi Clar, Semper Fi.