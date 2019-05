BLUE HAWK Derek Andersen, shown throwing the javelin at the Thompson Falls Inviational April 16, took eighth place in the discus at the Whitefish ARM meet last week.

Sanders County athletes enjoyed a great Top 8 meet in Eureka last Tuesday, April 23; and one standout from Noxon, triple jumping sensation senior Levi Brubaker, set a new season-best mark for all Montana high schools on the same day in the Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet in Missoula.

Competing against...