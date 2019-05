FIRST TOURNEY – Members of the Blue Heron Karate Academy Kylan Bostick (left) and Kaden Trull spar in the 8-10-year-old class during the club's first tournament chest sparring contest. Bostick took first place. Trull finished third.

The Blue Heron Karate Academy held its first tournament last weekend, which may have been the first ever karate tournament in Plains, said Jason Williams, the club's "sensei," and creator of the Plains-based club.

Fourteen kids of the academy competed with each other at the Sanders County Fairgr...