Athletes endure weather to compete in ARM meet

PLAINS SENIOR Rachel Huenink competes in the shot put at the T-Falls Invite April 16.

There was thunder, there was lightning, it may have been a little bit frightening.

And, oh yeah, there was precipitation too, some of it in solid, icy form, and a not-so-comfortable cold wind.

It all came down in Whitefish Saturday at the annual ARM meet, and 11 teams went on to endure and live...