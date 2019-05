COMMUNITY BOOST - Kathleen Hale (left) of Heron Community Center accepts a donation from Jeannette Carr of Clearwater Properties.

Clearwater Properties agents in Noxon recently presented donations of more than $5,500 to local non-profit organizations.

"Community donations in rural communities can make a big impact to the organizations' recipients and we are thrilled to help with those needs," agent Greg Raymond said.

Agents...