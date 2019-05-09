Remember When?

100 YEARS AGO • MAY 8, 1919

IMPROVING LARGE RANCH

The Clarksforks Land and Cattle Co., of which H.A. White is manager are preparing to do considerable development work on their large tract of land east of town on Woodlin flat.

Mr. White has opened up a camp and has two tractor plowing outfits in operation at this time, a number of teams and expects to have another tractor working by the end of the week, and seed at least 1,000 acres to alfalfa during the summer.

It is the intention of the company to stock their ranch, which comprises some 5,000 acres, with cattle.

They are also making extensive repairs on their ditches and flumes and are improving the ranch in many other respects.

There are twenty-five men now employed in this work and the ranch certainly has the appearance of a busy place.

Of the five thousand acres in this ranch, between three and four thousand are on the flat and the soil is as good as can be found in any place.

The above mentioned ranch encompassed the area east of Harvest Foods and stretched to where Thompson River Lumber is situated.

LOCAL NEWS

The spring drive of the Dover Lumber Company started Saturday with the breaking of the jam below the dam. Several million feet of logs are decked and in the river between here and Hope, Idaho, and it is expected that it will take about three weeks to complete the drive. About twenty-five men are employed at present.

50 YEARS AGO

MAY 8, 1969

NEW FISHING LICENSES GO ON SALE MAY 1

New licenses, good from May 1, 1969 through April 30, 1970 go on sale at fish and game offices and at license agents.

Fishermen will be the first large group of license buyers under the state’s new license structure. All who are required to buy regular fishing licenses will first be required to have the 25¢ resident or the $1 non-resident conservation license. The fishing license itself will come in the form of a stamp this year. The stamp is to be pasted on the back of the conservation license.

Children under 15 years old and residents of state institutions, with the exception of the state prison, are not required to have fishing licenses.

Resident citizens 65 and over need only have a 15¢ pioneer license to fish. The pioneer license authorizes senior citizens to hunt upland game birds also, with the exception of turkeys.

Cost of the resident fishing license is $4.

WATER RESTRICTIONS ORDERED BY COUNCIL

Watering restrictions for 1969 now are in effect. Houses south of Ogden Avenue will irrigate even numbered days and those north of Ogden Avenue will irrigate odd numbered days. Watering hours are from 6 to 10 a.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. daily.

The aldermen also discussed a proposal to require use of steel or concrete rough boxes in all graves in the City Cemetery in the future as soon as vaults can be obtained. It was pointed out that use of the vaults reduces materially the maintenance of graves required due to settling.

City Marshal Dick Sanders was instructed to impound bicycles of youngsters if necessary to control the hazard of bicycling on sidewalks.

Wayne Ward again was employed to handle park and swimming pool maintenance during the summer months. He will receive $100 per week. Mrs. David Haase will serve as pool lifeguard and will be assisted by Mrs. Hank Laws.