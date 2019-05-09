School, community team up

ON THE RUN - Jenny Claridge (with ball) from Team Alumni takes off with opponents Amy Laws and Teri Dowell (from left) in hot pursuit during the donkey basketball action Monday at Thompson Falls High School.

If there's one thing you'll notice about Sanders County communities, it's that they will do anything to help those in need. At Thompson Falls schools, the Jobs for Montana Graduates (JMG) group was looking for a service project for the spring quarter. The students wanted to do a fundraiser for elementary secretary Diane Hedahl, who has been undergoing cancer treatment. The fundraiser they came up with was a little out of the ordinary – donkey basketball.

JMG teacher Darcy Farlan said the students helped put together the fundraiser, which included four basketball games on Monday at the high school gym, and a barbecue prior to the action. Four teams participated in the basketball games, including a team of students, one of Thompson Falls High School alumni, a team of teachers and staff and a team of community members.

Farlan said that they expected 200 people for the dinner and the attendance exceeded that. She also noted that the food was donated, allowing donations to go toward the fundraiser. The students netted half of the tickets sales, held a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle and took donations throughout the event. They raised more than $2,000. Hedahl asked the students to donate the money to the Cancer Network of Sanders County (CNSC), a local organization that supports residents undergoing cancer treatment.

Bruce and Bailey Wick, the father-daughter team from Donkey Sports, Inc., brought nine of their donkeys to TFHS for the event. Bruce said his donkeys have been competing for 39 years. He was working shoeing horses and someone approached him about donkey basketball. He said they have a herd of 39 donkeys, and two groups travel for donkey basketball during the season, which runs January through May. The rest of they year, they use the donkeys for trail rides, pack trips and winter sleigh rides. "It never gets boring," Bailey said. "We are always doing something different with them."

Teacher Chadd Laws emceed the event, and his colorful commentary kept the crowd of hundreds entertained, when they weren't laughing at the riders trying to stay on their donkeys.

The first matchup was between the Thompson Falls students and the staff. The students led the game for most of the two 5-minute halves as the riders were getting used to making passes and shots on donkeys. The teams had to take an unscheduled time out after one of the donkeys relieved himself on the gym floor. Bruce Wick said that is a rare occurrence with the donkeys and it hasn't happened for about a year.

The second game was between the community and alumni teams. Trent Harmon of Aspire Physical Therapy led the community team with his agility and speed (as speedy as you can be on a donkey). The teams were tied 8-8 at the half and 14-14 as the buzzer sounded, forcing them into overtime. Harmon scored the game-winning shot for the community members.

The consolation round between the alumni and the staff followed, with the alumni skunking the staff 6-0.

"You just go where the donkey leads you," community team member Erin Traver said of her donkey basketball strategy before the championship match. Traver was one of several riders who lost their perch and fell of their donkey during the event. Teacher Shannon Pavlik also took a tumble, but both proved resilient as they got right back on their donkeys.

The championship game proved to be the matchup of greatness. The students and community members were neck-and-neck until the end, tied at 10-10 with four minutes left and 12-12 with less than two minutes. Student Brian Henry scored with 45 seconds left, putting the students up 14-12. Ben Traver came back for the community team and tied the score at 14 with 20 seconds left. The students rallied, however, with Henry scoring the last-second winning shot, earning the title of MVP for the event.

Annie Wooden THE GETAWAY - Trent Harmon (right) attempts to hop on his donkey as Scott Pardee goes in for a steal during the match between Thompson Falls alumni and community members.

Farlan said the event was a success, and they look forward to having it again. Hedahl has worked at the school for more than 30 years. She said she's lost track at how many years exactly, it's been so long. "I've been so humbled and overwhelmed by the support of the staff and our community," Hedahl said. She said being diagnosed with cancer has put things in perspective. Last month, her 2-year-old grandson was diagnosed with cancer and has to go through 45 weeks of chemotheraphy and four weeks of radiation. She said her treatment is minor compared to what he is going through. Hedahl said that she wanted the students to donate the donkey basketball funds to CNSC. She utilized the organization to help pay for transportation to treatments. "I hoped they could raise enough money to donate back what I got from Cancer Network, and they did even more," Hedahl said with gratitude. "Not everybody in Sanders County has the same support network I have. This is the best place to live. We may have to travel to get to medical care, but the travel is nothing compared to the support that there is here." While she wasn't able to attend donkey basketball, Hedahl said she enjoyed the videos and photos she's seen of the event. "I laughed so hard watching the videos."

The Wicks said they travel all over the Northwest, and as far south as Arizona. Their next stop after Thompson Falls was Twin Bridges. Bruce said they donkeys are well trained and know the routine.