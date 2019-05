GROUP PHOTO – Kevin Tsao, FM Global's senior engineering specialist (center right) presents the grant certificate to Plains-Paradise Rural Fire District Chief James Russell. Also pictured from left: Capt. Pat Erving, Lt. Patrick Bischof, Chaplain David Jabs, (Russell and Tsao), David Erickson of FM Global, junior firefighter Braden Starika, and firefighter Destiny Owens.

The Plains-Paradise Rural Fire District plans to utilize technology to help them battle blazes, thanks to an FM Global grant of $2,494.

Staff members of FM Global, a mutual insurance company, presented Chief James Russell an award certificate representing the funds given to the firehouse last we...