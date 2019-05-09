Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Kelly King, 51, operating without liability insurance in effect, 2nd offense, $385.

Lanette Macfarlane, 27, night speeding, $20.

Johnathon Tifft, 17; criminal trespass to property, $185 and 1 day jail; disorderly conduct, $125.

Thomas Arnold, 57, passing in no-passing zone, $85.

Montana Highway Patrol

Michelle Mesa, 32, operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, $85; stop sign violation, $45.

Timothy Patton, 46, seatbelt violation, $20.

Raylene Rider, 37, day speeding, $20.

Ned Vasquez, 62, day speeding, $20.

Petra Chandler, 40, day speeding, $20.

Brieanna Okerberg, 28, day speeding, $70.

Lincoln Slonaker, 16, day speeding, $20.

Marion Weindl, 74, day speeding, $20.

Lincoln Slonaker, 16; failure to carry proof of insurance in vehicle, owner/operator, 1st offense, $85; seatbelt violation, $20.

Karin Webster, 37, day speeding, $70.

David Rice, 65, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Lon Rosenlund, 52, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Michel Kenmille, 59, operating without liability insurance in effect, 2nd offense, $135.

Sheldon Black Jr., 37, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Barbara Mooney, 69, seatbelt violation, $20.

Aaron Mercier, 43, day speeding, $70.

Cody Sheehan, 20, seatbelt violation, $20.

MT Dept. of Transportation

Jason Phillips, 47, failure to follow conditions and requirements of special permit, $135.

Jared Russell, 41, operating with expired registration, $85.

MT Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Jeriko Smith-Roach, 16, hunting or fishing during closed season, game animal, $135, $300 restitution and all hunting fishing and trapping licenses suspended for 1 year.

Thompson Falls City Court, before Judge Donald Strine

Lonnie Newman, 37; privacy in communications, 1st offense, $585; disorderly conduct, $185.

Michael Brown, 55, operating with alcohol concentration of .08% or greater, 1st offense, $685 and 90 days jail, 90 days jail suspended.

Ashley Haun, 38, dog at large, $50.

Jackie Mustain, 78, failure to show driver’s license to other parties involved in accident, $85.

Tyrell Moyer, 33, owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance, 1st offense, $335.

Brian Vickers, operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, $285.

Ansen Ingraham, 17, careless driving, $85.

Sharon Levine, 82, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.

Todd Boehmler, 50, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Karl Fausett, 29, owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance, 1st offense, $285.

Carmen Wood, 25, truancy, $135.

David Bennett, 74, stop sign violation, $85.

Deborah Mackaman, 57, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Marie Newman, 62, dog at large, $25.

James Wynne, 50, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.

Darrel Hilt, 46, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.

Timothy Poso, 42, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Michael Sherwood, 67, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Joseph Balyeat, 62, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.