Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
May 9, 2019
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Kelly King, 51, operating without liability insurance in effect, 2nd offense, $385.
Lanette Macfarlane, 27, night speeding, $20.
Johnathon Tifft, 17; criminal trespass to property, $185 and 1 day jail; disorderly conduct, $125.
Thomas Arnold, 57, passing in no-passing zone, $85.
Montana Highway Patrol
Michelle Mesa, 32, operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, $85; stop sign violation, $45.
Timothy Patton, 46, seatbelt violation, $20.
Raylene Rider, 37, day speeding, $20.
Ned Vasquez, 62, day speeding, $20.
Petra Chandler, 40, day speeding, $20.
Brieanna Okerberg, 28, day speeding, $70.
Lincoln Slonaker, 16, day speeding, $20.
Marion Weindl, 74, day speeding, $20.
Lincoln Slonaker, 16; failure to carry proof of insurance in vehicle, owner/operator, 1st offense, $85; seatbelt violation, $20.
Karin Webster, 37, day speeding, $70.
David Rice, 65, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Lon Rosenlund, 52, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Michel Kenmille, 59, operating without liability insurance in effect, 2nd offense, $135.
Sheldon Black Jr., 37, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Barbara Mooney, 69, seatbelt violation, $20.
Aaron Mercier, 43, day speeding, $70.
Cody Sheehan, 20, seatbelt violation, $20.
MT Dept. of Transportation
Jason Phillips, 47, failure to follow conditions and requirements of special permit, $135.
Jared Russell, 41, operating with expired registration, $85.
MT Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Jeriko Smith-Roach, 16, hunting or fishing during closed season, game animal, $135, $300 restitution and all hunting fishing and trapping licenses suspended for 1 year.
Thompson Falls City Court, before Judge Donald Strine
Lonnie Newman, 37; privacy in communications, 1st offense, $585; disorderly conduct, $185.
Michael Brown, 55, operating with alcohol concentration of .08% or greater, 1st offense, $685 and 90 days jail, 90 days jail suspended.
Ashley Haun, 38, dog at large, $50.
Jackie Mustain, 78, failure to show driver’s license to other parties involved in accident, $85.
Tyrell Moyer, 33, owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance, 1st offense, $335.
Brian Vickers, operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, $285.
Ansen Ingraham, 17, careless driving, $85.
Sharon Levine, 82, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.
Todd Boehmler, 50, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Karl Fausett, 29, owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance, 1st offense, $285.
Carmen Wood, 25, truancy, $135.
David Bennett, 74, stop sign violation, $85.
Deborah Mackaman, 57, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Marie Newman, 62, dog at large, $25.
James Wynne, 50, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.
Darrel Hilt, 46, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.
Timothy Poso, 42, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Michael Sherwood, 67, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Joseph Balyeat, 62, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
