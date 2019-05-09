Pete Morkert passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 2, 2019, due to injuries sustained in an auto accident just north of Nephi, Utah. He was 14 days shy of his 72nd birthday.

Pete was a beloved husband, father, brother, and friend to all. He had a heart of gold and showed it every day. He was born May 16, 1947 in Missoula, Montana, to Edison and Marjorie Morkert, the fourth of five children in his family. On July 2, 1995, Pete married Kim Adams which made his life and family whole. Their family consisted of 6 children, Amy Graham, Matt Morkert, Gennie Darby, Allan Adams, Paul Adams and Angel Adams. Pete spent his life working hard to provide for his family as a heavy equipment mechanic in the construction industry. Many years of his life were spent working for the Kiewit Construction Company. Pete's career in the construction industry took him to many places across the country including Alaska, Hawaii, California, Colorado, Montana and many more. He made a home and friends everywhere he went although his heart was always in the mountains of Montana, the lands he loved to hunt and fish with his family and friends. Pete and Kim retired to Thompson Falls, to their house on the river where they enjoyed the company of their family and friends for many years. They also maintained a house in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, where they enjoyed the mild temperatures offered in the winter.

Pete and Kim loved to travel the world and had visited many different countries including Vietnam, China, Australia, and New Zealand recently.

Pete was the epitome of friendship. Every person he knew, whether he had known you for 70 years or 2 days was a friend to him, and he would always greet you with a big bear hug to show you he cared. He spent his entire life helping those around him. He was always the first to drop what he was doing to help someone in need. Pete also had an infectious sense of humor and laugh. To him, there was nothing better than a good practical joke or prank on family or friends to bring out that laugh and enjoyment of life. Everyone who knew him can still hear his laugh echoing through their ears.

Pete's passing has left a huge hole in the lives of those he left behind including his wife Kim; his brothers Jim (Maureen) Morkert and Howard (Liz) Morkert; his sister Carol (Bob) Pedley; his six children Amy (Pat) Graham, Matt (Stephanie) Morkert, Gennie (Scott) Darby, Allan Adams, Paul (June) Adams and Angel (Rich) Adams; his eight grandchildren and all of his other family and friends. Everyone will miss Pete's laugh and his welcoming bear hugs. Pete was preceded in death by his parents Edison and Marjorie and his brother Dick Morkert.

A memorial service is planned for early July in Thompson Falls with arrangements pending.