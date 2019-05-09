ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Teachers deserve our support

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

May 9, 2019



May 6-10 is National Teacher Appreciation Week and all teachers in Sanders County certainly deserve many thanks.

The ranking of beginning pay for teachers in the fifty states and the District of Columbia has Montana teachers ranked 51st……dead last.

That makes it exceedingly hard for our rural schools to recruit new teachers. It also shows why so many teachers trained at Montana colleges and universities go the large city systems in our state or leave Montana for a job.

It would be nice if parents and school board members this week would express their appreciation for the dedicated teachers we have as well as all other school employees.

It is sad that the state legislature chose to do practically nothing to support Montana teachers in the session which just ended.

Ernest Scherzer, Trout Creek

 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
editor@scledger.net

© 2019 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/10/2019 01:21