Locals compete in Haines Invite

Plains, Noxon and Hot Springs track and field teams competed in the Kim Haines Invitational at Missoula Big Sky Saturday.

Leading the way for Plains, Kylee Altmiller, who has already qualified for the State C meet in the javelin by exceeding the minimum standard, chucked the spear 112 feet, 4 inches to place second Saturday.

Altmiller’s teammate with the Plains boys, Malachi Paulsen threw the javelin 148-4 to grab fourth place in the event on the other side of the meet.

Hot Springs’ own wunderkind, freshman Katelyn Christensen, who has already established herself as one of the best up-and-coming talents in local prep volleyball and basketball circles, had another great track and field meet in Missoula, winning third in the javelin (108-1) and in the long jump (16-0).

Like Altmiller, Christensen has already qualified for the State C, only in the long jump so far.

Another pre-qualifier for the State C meet, Noxon senior Levi Brubaker was gone on a school trip last week and did not compete in the Haines Invite, but his teammates did. Brubaker has posted the best triple jump (45-0) in any Montana high school classification this spring.

The sister-brother act of Delaney and Rylan Weltz scored for Noxon in Missoula as Delaney won third in the girls shot put (with a best throw of 33-5.5) and Rylan pulled down sixth in the boys discus (127-0).

Rylan Weltz is another Noxon State C pre-qualifier in the discus (see other story).