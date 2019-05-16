LEAVING AN IMPACT

Trout Creek students raise funds for school improvements

INPSIRING OTHERS by utilizing the bathroom walls at Trout Creek School, Colton Wormwood and Serenity Barrus organized many fundraisers to collect funds to pay local artist Heather Shaw to paint uplifting quotes. The eighth graders feel the bathroom is where sad students go to get away. Having words of encouragement on the walls, they hope to lift spirits.

In hopes of making a positive impact before they graduate and leave, Trout Creek eighth-grade students are hard at work raising funds to improve their school.

Colton Wormwood and Serenity Barrus collaborated to raise over $1,600 so far...and they are still going strong to raise even more.

According to the duo, they made 20 Yardzee (yard-size versions of the Yahtzee game) sets and raised $600. They also raffled off a cord of wood which raised $1,000, and they raised money by managing a concession stand at the monthly movie events at school. Now, they are making Cornhole boards displaying Trout Creek insignia that will be raffled off to raise even more money.

Wormwood and Barrus decided to use the funds for various activities and improvements. They donated some funds to the school's music program, purchased small gifts for every staff member and kindergarten student for their promotion and used funds to add fresh color and inspirational quotes on school bathroom walls by utilizing local artist Heather Shaw's painting expertise.

"We came up with the idea because, number one, the bathrooms were plain," Wormwood said. "And second, when people want to get away and hide if they are in a bad mood, they go to the bathroom. We thought that having inspirational quotes there could lift their spirits."

The funds have also allowed the two students to embark on their eighth-grade trip. They were able to visit the University of Montana and go on a fly-fishing expedition. The two were excited that they gained bartering skills when they made a deal with the fly-fishing company to receive 20% off the trip.

They money the dynamic duo raises from the Cornhole boards will be donated to the Trout Creek school library.