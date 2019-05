New season at Bison Range

Pronghorn antelope are a big draw at the National Bison Range, according to Vanessa Fields, the acting refuge manager.

An estimated 400 people turned out for Saturday's seasonal grand opening of the National Bison Range, which included the 19-mile Red Sleep Mountain Drive and the visitor's center. The visitor number nearly doubled on Mother's Day.

"It was a pretty good opening day. We had a steady stream of peop...