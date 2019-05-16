ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Jay Simons 

Question of the Week

At what age should children have smartphones?

 
May 16, 2019



LARRY McBRIDE, Thompson Falls – “I think eleven or twelve before they get one. That’s the age they understand the dangers out there.”

KYLE SIEVERTSEN. Thompson Falls – “When they can afford to buy their own.”

SHIRLEY WINDLE, Trout Creek – “At least 18 years old. There is nothing more irritating when you are wanting to have a conversation with them and they are talking on their phones. Their folks give them a phone when they are younger and that’s all they want to do.”

BRITTANY GALLOWAY, Thompson Falls –“They can have a smart phone when they can pay for it themselves. That’s when they can get a job.”

JASMINE JOHNS, Thompson Falls – “I would say, 15, because they are too young to have it sooner than that.”

TODD WAKEFIELD, Thompson Falls – “Not until they are a responsible adult, at least 18. I don’t think kids need a smart phone. There are too many ways they can get in trouble. Parents need to be parents, not their kid’s friend.”

 
