READING WINNERS – Students earning prizes in the Running Start reading program at Thompson Falls Elementary included (from left) Wyatt Clawson, Jeromy Fausett, Easton Deal, and Addy Deal.

Students at Thompson Falls Elementary School recently completed the Running Start program, sponsored by the GFWC Thompson Falls Woman's Club. Kids completed logs of their reading through the month of April. Each sheet filled with chapters or books read entered the student into a drawing. Collecti...