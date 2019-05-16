Running club finishes with a 5K

by Ed Moreth

Anyone who thinks mermaids can't run didn't go to the Mini Mermaid and Young Triton 5K at Plains Elementary School Saturday.

Nearly 50 people, including a dozen Mermaids (girls) and five Tritons (boys) took part in the race, which looped around several roads before finishing back at the school. First across the finish line was Jerren Borgman, an eighth-grader, who finished in 27 minutes and 21 seconds, according to Gena Ferlan, president of the Mini Mermaid and Young Triton Club. Second went to Talon Ferlon, Gena's son, finishing in 30.34, followed by Kage Tuma at 30.39.

The race age ranged from 4-61 years old. Mikey MacNair, 11, and his sister, Makayla MacNair, 7, did the race on bikes. It was a group that finished the race last at about an hour and it included a toddler on her grandfather's shoulders. There were no trophies or prizes, just the pride of completing a 5K race, said Ferlan, who shares the girls' coaching duties with Kelly Pfister. There were no entry fees for the race and it was not a fundraiser, but the club raised $176 in donations, which will go toward club fees and snacks for next season's session, which starts in March. With previous donations, the club purchased a pair of shoes for a club member that couldn't afford to buy her own. Tim and Carol Brooker of the Runner's Edge of Missoula donated their time and inflatable arch for the race.

The Mini Mermaid Running Club is a national program for little girls, but this year the local club added the Young Tritons for the boys to participate. The club is a six-week program that begins in March to teach the kids running, a healthy lifestyle, self-confidence, goal setting, and cooperation skills. "I think the biggest thing they learned was to do their best and not anyone else's," said Ferlan, who said the event was a success because every member of the club, boy and girl, finished the race. "They learned not to give up. It didn't matter if they were first or last, but didn't give up," she added. "It's a lifelong activity that you can do without any equipment," said Ferlan, whose two girls, Ashley, 10, and Pearl, 4, also participated in the race. Ferlan said Talon was specifically pleased because it was the first time he'd beat Ashley, who finished fourth.

The local club was started three years ago by former Plains resident Molly Tingley and was taken over by Ferlan two years ago. Casey Thompson coached the boys.

The runners trained for about an hour twice a week. Thompson said they started out slow, eventually working up to a 5K, which is equivalent to 3.1 miles. The Mermaids are fourth and fifth grade students, but the Tritons range from first to fifth grade. Saturday's race was the grand finale for the program.

The club will start up again next March. Ferlan said those interested can look for the flyers at the elementary school next year. The cost is $30 per child.