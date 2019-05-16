Fire season begins

Only a couple weeks ago, it seemed winter would never end. Here we are experiencing summer-like temperatures and drying conditions, reminding us another fire season is approaching.

Over the weekend, a small 1.5-acre brush fire broke out in the Thompson River drainage, according to the Lolo National Forest, Plains Ranger District. Scott Schrenk, Fire Management Officer, stated that the fire was human caused.

Plains District has issued burn permits through May 19, giving three full weekends of potential burning. “Other places have given permits out through the end of the month, but we will assess any further extensions based on moisture and precipitation,” Schrenk said, adding that current forecasting indicates precipitation, so he doesn’t see an immediate threat.

Forest Service fire management reminds the public that as temperatures rise, so does the possibility for fires to start. The Kootenai National Forest, Cabinet Ranger District Fire Management Officer, Jeff Muenster, said that although nothing “interesting” has happened on the Kootenai Forest yet, “we are starting to see some initial attacks in the region.”

Muenster commented that the Cabinet Ranger District, which elevated the fire severity to “Moderate” as of Monday, has been issuing burn permits with extended dates so they would not have to continuously reissue permits. He stated that if conditions get extreme, they will have to rescind those permits. “Just be careful when burning,” reminded Muenster.

“They are calling for an above average fires season in Northern Idaho,” Muenster said. As fires know no boundaries, we could expect the same to be likely over the state line in Montana.

In addition to practicing proper burning safety protocol, such as obtaining a water source and proper tools prior to ignition, air quality and current and upcoming weather conditions should be checked. Any information can be attained by calling the Cabinet Ranger Station at 827-3533 or the Plains Ranger Station at 826-3821.