Sheriff's Log

Ambulances: Noxon, 4; T. Falls, 7; Plains, 3; H. Springs, 3; Dixon QRU, 1.

Friday, May 3

Welfare check requested, Plains.

Motor vehicle crash, Hwy. 28, H. Springs.

Disturbance, Perma.

Animal issue, Plains.

Domestic disturbance, T. Creek.

Assistance for an intoxicated person that had fallen down an embankment, Noxon.

Motorist assist, Perma.

Saturday, May 4

Motorist assist, Hwy. 28 north of Plains.

Burglary, Plains.

Civil standby requested for an individual collecting personal items, Noxon.

Vehicle vs. deer, Hwy. 200, T. Falls.

Sunday, May 5

Noise disturbance, Paradise.

Civil standby requested, H. Springs.

Animal issue, Plains.

Animal issue, Hwy. 200, Dixon.

Traffic complaint at T. Creek boat launch.

Trespassing, T. Creek.

Monday, May 6

Partner/family member assault, Plains.

Intimidation/harassment, Plains.

Warrant arrest made at Town Pump, T. Falls.

Abandoned vehicle, Plains.

Theft of a chain saw from Plains residence.

Civil standby requested, H. Springs.

Tuesday, May 7

Vehicle in ditch, driver swerved to avoid collision with a deer, T. Creek.

Assault, H. Springs.

Concern for child welfare, H. Springs.

Motor vehicle crash, Hwy. 200, T. Falls.

Welfare check requested, Dixon.

Disturbance, H. Springs.

Wednesday, May 8

Welfare check requested, T. Falls.

Thursday, May 9

Disturbance, H. Springs.

Abandoned vehicle, Hwy. 135.

Assault, T. Falls.

Threats made, T. Falls.

Friday, May 10

Motor vehicle crash, Perma.

Theft, T. Falls.

Motor vehicle crash, Dixon.