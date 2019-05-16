It is with great sadness that the family of Mark Edward Legard announces his passing.

Mark was born to Kathy and Patrick Legard, May 27, 1974. Mark would have celebrated his 45th birthday this year. He spent his childhood in the Sanders County area proving to be a dedicated and accomplished showman with 4-H and finally graduating in Hot Springs.

Mark started his life as a man proudly serving his country in both the Army National Guard and the United States Marines. He received his honorable discharge in 1996.

After completing his time in the military, Mark pursued a career in the trucking and construction industry. At the time of his death, Mark was recently promoted to project manager with Rehbein Enterprises, Inc.

In addition to the love of paving, Mark was a man of many talents. Everyone saw that when he decided to go back to school and become a barber. He graduated from barber school and opened Mark’s Barber Shop on the main street of Plains.

When he wasn’t focused on work and providing and caring for his family, Mark was found volunteering many hours to the American Legion, coaching his son’s football team, riding his motorcycle and proudly singing his beloved Marine Corps Hymn.

Mark’s genuine love and kindness were cherished by everyone he met, and he will be missed dearly.

He is survived by his father Patrick; daughters Jessica and Jaycee; brothers Scott and Eric, his cousin and almost brother Roland McCrea; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles; his Godfather and fellow football enthusiast Pete LaPointe and life-long mentor Albert Arnold.

He was preceded in death by his mother Kathy Legard; his beloved son Jake; nieces Peyton, Brooke and Annie; his grandparents Edward and Mary Legard and Roland and Donna McCrea and the best friend a man could ever have, Daisy B. Dog.

In lieu of flowers, Mark would wish for you to donate to the local VFW Post 3596 in Plains and the American Legion local Post 129 in Paradise.

A celebration of Mark’s life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 25 at the Plains VFW Hall. There will be a wake to follow at 206 Garber Street at 5 p.m. Memorial service for family and friends will be at 11:00 a.m., Sunday, May 26 at the Superior Cemetery in Superior, Montana.