Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Keep up the good work, Mr. Blackstone

 
May 16, 2019



Wow, Mr. Blackstone really has the ladies fired up. One of them even using your first name (Annie) in a personal appeal to dump him.

Pretty sure I’m a member of a silent majority in Sanders County (I checked the results of the last election) and these ladies do not speak or think for me.

I’ve been a Ledger subscriber for well over 30 years (Doc Eggensperger days) and Mr. Blackstone’s opinion column is the most interesting and thought-provoking thing to appear in this newspaper in that time.

Do I agree with Mr. Blackstone 100% of the time? No! If I disagreed with him completely, I would not read his column. Something the ladies might consider rather than trying to deprive others.

Keep up the good work Mr. Blackstone, believe me we are out here.

Mark Wood,

Trout Creek

 
