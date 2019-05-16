Nice sunny mornings mean golfing fun

When it comes to sunny mornings at River’s Bend, like most Monday mornings during golf season, there is nothing better than being part of the Over the Hill gang.

Gathering at the Bend’s scenic nine for another go at golfing fun, 32 par-seeking players went at it again this past Monday morning and another great time was had by all.

Leading the charge around the Bend, Mike Gillmore shot the low gross round of 42, while John Beckman and Christy Beaty factored in their handicaps to arrive at the best low net rounds for the Hill-folk men and women.

In other play of the day, Beaty made the long putt on No. 11, Stan Vollen put the longest putt down on No. 12, Don Hansen collected long-putt honors on No. 13, Darrell “Torgy” Torgrimson was closest to the pin on No. 14, Rees Woolford ripped the long 70+ drive on No. 15, Jerry Neil converted the long putts on Nos. 15 and 17, Dan Whittenburg dropped in the long putt on No. 18, and Gillmore blasted the long drive of the day on No. 18.

During every round, some chip-ins must fall, and Bary Moore (No. 11), Randy Hojem (No. 12), Torgy (No. 13), Beckman and Scott Garr (No. 14) and Ted Sonju (No. 18) were the ones to get theirs during the latest round of Over the Hill fun.

Proving that nothing is free, however, Hojem, Beckman and Moore were forced to pay for their pars on No. 11.

Over the Hill players will gather again at the Bend come next Monday if the conditions remain playable and the players remain capable.