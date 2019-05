TROTTER RUNNER Cree Lulack in action earlier this season. Lulack and the rest of the Plains thinclads who qualified will compete in the Western C meet this week.

The Trotters and Horsemen are moving on to the next track and field meet, and this one is the Western C divisional event in Missoula Thursday and Friday. The Western C will be held in conjunction with the Western B at Missoula Big Sky.

Coach Denise Montgomery's athletes punched their tickets to...