PLEIN AIR PAINTING ARTISTS will be featured by the Friends of the Scotchman Peaks Wilderness June 6. Local artist Jared Shear will be joining three others in showcasing their paintings of the Scotchman's from the great outdoors.

There are many ways of capturing the beauty of the great outdoors. Some take photographs, some download it to memory and some paint it on canvas. The Friends of the Scotchman Peaks Wilderness (FSPW) will be honoring those who paint nature at their Plein Air Art Show being held in Thompson Falls....