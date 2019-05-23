Remember When?

The Vinson Ranch Rodeo was staged for 21 years by Dick and Tricia Vinson. The first rodeo was in 1967 and the last in 1988.

50 YEARS AGO • MAY 22, 1969

VINSON RODEO TO LURE CHAMPION COWBOYS

A matched bull riding competition between two famous Montana rodeo brothers – Benny and John Reynolds – will highlight the third annual Vinson Ranch Rodeo to be staged at the Dick Vinson Ranch here Sunday. Grand entry is set for 2 p.m.

The Reynolds brothers will each ride three bulls and the winner will take a special $250 purse.

Another bull riding event will be an exhibition ride by one of the few female bull riders – Miss Dee Dee Hodges of Thompson Falls.

In addition to bull riding, cowboys will compete in bareback bronc and saddle bronc riding, calf roping, steer wrestling and in a team roping competition for a jackpot purse. A ladies barrel race is on the schedule also as is an animal scramble for the kids.

Thompson Falls Jaycees and Jayceens will handle food and beverage concessions.

A special rodeo dance is scheduled Saturday and Sunday nights at the Thompson River Ranch.

Improvements to the Vinson's rodeo arena include erection of a new grandstand above the holding pens next to the announcer stand. Admittance to this grandstand will be by reserved tickets, Vinson said. Reserved tickets now are available for purchase.

The first two Vinson Ranch rodeos have played to large crowds.

40 YEARS AGO • MAY 24, 1979

TF SENIORS TO RECEIVE DIPLOMAS TUESDAY

The high school careers for 51 seniors of Thompson Falls High School will come to an end Tuesday night at combined Baccalaureate and Commencement exercises at the high school. Dee Watson, valedictorian, and Lisa Humble and Laura Marich, co-salutatorians will speak.

Graduating seniors are: Bruce Laws, Valerie Amundson, Nick Ganatos, Maureen Stobie, Dave Polk, Colleen Wilson, Leslye Breitenbach, Ty Damaskos, Terry Stephens, Shawn Allen, Laura Marich, Pat Wilson, Dean Jones, Jackie Draszt, Kent Jones, Lana Bower, Craig McKenzie, Shannon Parker, Patti Faro, Jerry Ingraham, Keri Davis, Ron Kazmierczak, Jeanette Hamilton, Mike Novak, Bryce Shear, Heidi Aldrich, Richard Larsen, Liz Reller, Dee Watson, Sharon Hensyel, Davi Haase, Mike Hermann, Debby Mazur, Alec Cunningham, Julie Browne, Kevin Torgrimson, Mark Wollaston, Lauri Spridgeon, Gary Wayne, Julie Heath, Marvin Gallaher, Theresa Farlan, Kim Barnes, Dennis Dryer, Rohn Eldridge, Sandy Heater, Lisa Humble, Stuart Kilgore, Darryl Lyght, Brad McGuigan, Bill Naegeli, Randy Neilson.