RIDING THROUGH THE RAIN

Plains Backcountry Horsemen hold annual poker ride

WEATHERING THE STORM – (From left to right) Ida Ball from Potomac, riding Kati, Lynn Kiess from Stevensville, riding Copper, and Gay Cook also from Potomac, riding Bel, come down the home stretch to shoot a BB gun for their last card.

The Plains Backcountry Horsemen held their annual Poker Ride at the Jones Ranch for the fifth year in a row. There was a total of 145 entries that registered but due to the rain and other circumstances, there were 75 total riders that showed up. Four stations were set up for a playing card to be drawn, with the fifth station being a chance to shoot a card on a board with a BB gun. The winning hand went to John O'Brien of Hamilton who drew a full house with aces over 8's.

There were door prizes for the top 12 poker hands as well as a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. Vice President of the Plains Backcountry Horsemen, Cindy Ray, won the 50/50 with her cut totaling $305. When the riders returned to Jones Ranch, there was a catered lunch set up as well as live music from artists Jack Bodnar and Zack Whipple-Kilmer.

Callie Jacobson BULLSEYE – Olivia Roper from Clinton steadies her aim at the last card station to shoot a bullseye on the target and get a joker for her hand.

The mission statement of the Plains Backcountry Horsemen is to preserve the use and enjoyment of riding horses in Montana's backcountry where roads don't stretch. In doing so, they also assist in the preservation and management of those backcountry resources.

The Backcountry Horsemen offer volunteer time and equipment to government agencies for such tasks as clearing and building trails, building trailhead facilities and packing out any trash cleaned up in the area.

Using horses in these efforts results in minimal impact on the environment. Horses are a part of our heritage and the Backcountry Horsemen work to nurture this bond and preserve it for the education of future generations. The first Backcountry Horsemen of Montana sprouted in the Flathead Valley in 1973. Since then, Montana now has 17 different sectors and there are more than 140 sectors nationwide. Backcountry Horsemen have members of all ages and all walks of life. Some members do not own a horse, but they all share the love for horses and the desire to preserve the backcountry.