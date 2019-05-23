Fair board welcomes new event manager

Melissa Cady, the new Sanders County Fair manager, attended her first fair board meeting last week.

Cady grew up in Libby and Kalispell and has prior large-event experience, growing up in the rodeo atmosphere with her barrel racing.

"I love the Sanders County Fair and to be a part of it will be a great honor," Cady said. As fair manager, Cady hopes to grow and promote the events on the grounds that everyone can come and enjoy all year round.

With any large-event planning there are always going to be hiccups along the way, but Cady is confident that she will face them head on and keep moving forward. Cady prides herself on being open and straightforward and hopes to encourage the public to not hesitate in coming forward with any questions, concerns, or suggestions they might have.

At the May 15 meeting, the fair board discussed giving permission for the Knights of Columbus to host Bingo during the fair this year. The Bingo booth moved locations to under an event tent in the commons area closer to the food vendors last year. They found that there was great turnout at that location and will continue to set up there this year.

The board also outlined the rental fees for the horse arena and horse stalls that are rented out. One of the comments was that they have had good luck in the past with how well the renters have kept the stalls clean after use and are hoping to make the stalls more available out of season.

The fair board is discussing several improvements and hopes to see everyone at the fair later this year.