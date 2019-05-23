ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

 
May 23, 2019



Montana Highway Patrol

Joshua Kifer, 45, failure to carry proof of insurance in vehicle, owner or operator, 1st offense, $325; driving while privilege is suspended or revoked, $275; reckless driving, 1st offense, $335.

John Kelly, 19, day speeding, $120.

Steven Workmen, 39, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Taniesha Ford, 23, day speeding, $70.

Glenn Cates, 75, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Stuart Morton, 62, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.

Makayla Sutor, 21, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Jacob Helvey, 38, seatbelt violation, $20.

Karin Dyer, 55, day speeding, $70.

Jacob Gall, 36, day speeding, $70.

Jeffery Johnston, 76, day speeding, $20.

Cory Kohm, 44, day speeding, $120.

Kalicn Mirsad, 62, daytime truck speeding, $105.

Robert Steen, 34, day speeding, $20.

Brook Weidman, 55, seatbelt violation, $20.

Arthur Argo, 86, day speeding, $20.

Marci Delaney, 61, day speeding, $70.

Kristen Hook, 31, day speeding, $70.

Livia Jackola, 21, day speeding, $70.

Chris Suave, 62, day speeding, $70.

Steve Montgomery, 40, seatbelt violation, $20.

Kaydra Brown, 18, day speeding, $20.

Yonggen Gong, 50, day speeding, $70.

Maria Susino, 70, day speeding, $20.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Peyton Irvine, 18, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21, 1st offense, $185.

Travis Gauthier, night speeding, $70.

MT Dept. of Transportation

Todd Bailey, 54, failure to carry receipt for special mobile equipment, $85.

Daniel Pudelko, 51, improper operation of a vehicle under special farm vehicle fees, $85.

Andrew Brotherton, 42, driver failing to use seatbelt, $60.

Joseph Lewis, 49, operating a commercial vehicle without a commercial driver’s license, 1st offense, $235.

 
