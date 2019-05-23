Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

Montana Highway Patrol

Joshua Kifer, 45, failure to carry proof of insurance in vehicle, owner or operator, 1st offense, $325; driving while privilege is suspended or revoked, $275; reckless driving, 1st offense, $335.

John Kelly, 19, day speeding, $120.

Steven Workmen, 39, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Taniesha Ford, 23, day speeding, $70.

Glenn Cates, 75, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Stuart Morton, 62, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.

Makayla Sutor, 21, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Jacob Helvey, 38, seatbelt violation, $20.

Karin Dyer, 55, day speeding, $70.

Jacob Gall, 36, day speeding, $70.

Jeffery Johnston, 76, day speeding, $20.

Cory Kohm, 44, day speeding, $120.

Kalicn Mirsad, 62, daytime truck speeding, $105.

Robert Steen, 34, day speeding, $20.

Brook Weidman, 55, seatbelt violation, $20.

Arthur Argo, 86, day speeding, $20.

Marci Delaney, 61, day speeding, $70.

Kristen Hook, 31, day speeding, $70.

Livia Jackola, 21, day speeding, $70.

Chris Suave, 62, day speeding, $70.

Steve Montgomery, 40, seatbelt violation, $20.

Kaydra Brown, 18, day speeding, $20.

Yonggen Gong, 50, day speeding, $70.

Maria Susino, 70, day speeding, $20.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Peyton Irvine, 18, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21, 1st offense, $185.

Travis Gauthier, night speeding, $70.

MT Dept. of Transportation

Todd Bailey, 54, failure to carry receipt for special mobile equipment, $85.

Daniel Pudelko, 51, improper operation of a vehicle under special farm vehicle fees, $85.

Andrew Brotherton, 42, driver failing to use seatbelt, $60.

Joseph Lewis, 49, operating a commercial vehicle without a commercial driver’s license, 1st offense, $235.