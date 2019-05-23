ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Our Viewpoint

Take a moment to thank your teachers

 
May 23, 2019



This weekend, Sanders County schools will start sending off their seniors into the real world as graduation ceremonies take place. We hope all the Class of 2019 realizes what a great accomplishment this is. Hopefully you've paid attention to your teachers and parents who have pestered you to go to school, study hard, be involved and get your diploma.

We have never taught, but we can imagine how tough it is to be a teacher. It's like being a parent, hoping that you are doing the right thing to make sure these little humans grow up to be awesome adults who make the world a better place.

We'd like to thank all those teachers who helped encourage us in our endeavors. For sports writer John Hamilton, it was Jean Morrison who in junior high English commended him on a paper he wrote about attending a game.

For Annie Wooden, Glenda Farlan, also a junior high English teacher, urged her to sign up for the school newspaper, sparking a lifelong passion for journalism.

Thanks to the teachers who helped shape the Class of 2019. Graduates, we encourage you to take a moment to express your gratitude. You'll always remember those teachers who inspired you in high school.

 
