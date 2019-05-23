Read 'Extreme Ownership'

ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

May 23, 2019



Dear Editor,

In reference to Blaine Blackstone’s Column “Leadership is a Privilege,”

I have a copy of the book Extreme Ownership that Blaine refers to. It was required reading by my employer for the application it offers to businesses to attain more efficient operation.

I have read it, initially under protest, simply because it was REQUIRED.

However, I’m glad now that I did read it. It was very enlightening, all be it graphic. It was a good read and quite applicable. It reflects the real world in which those who protect our rights and freedoms face daily.

Take the time to read it.

Thanks Blaine,

Roberta Kinser,

Thompson Falls


 
