RACING TO THE FINISH - Katelyn Christensen of Hot Springs and Riley Richter of Noxon duel a Sheridan runner during action at the Western C divisional meet in Missoula last Thursday.

And a pair of spear-throwers shall lead them.

The State C meet will be held in conjunction with the State AA meet at the Laurel Sports Complex Thursday through Saturday and coach Denise Montgomery's Plains track and field team will be represented there by standout javelin throwers Kylee Altmille...