ALL-STATE AGAIN! Falls junior Ethan Brown earned All-State honors by finishing in a tie for fourth place in the State B tournament in Missoula May 15. Brown also earned All-State recognition as a sophomore.

Ethan Brown is not just another good golfer, he is now a certified two-time All-State B performer for the Thompson Falls golfing team.

Playing in the State B tournament at the Ranch Club in Missoula last week, May 14-15, Brown used two identical-score rounds of 77 to total 154 strokes and tie fo...