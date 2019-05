"LET'S TALK ABOUT THIS..." The Plains-Hot Springs infielders meet with coach Michele Bangen during a recent game in Plains. Trotters face Cut Bank in the first round of the State B-C tournament in Belgrade Thursday.

by John Hamilton

Happiness is a Western B-C trophy.

The icing on the cake is that along with that sparkling trophy, the third place shiner from last week's Western B-C softball tourney in Anaconda, coach Michele Bangen and her Plains-Hot Springs Trotters also receive a berth into the State B-C...