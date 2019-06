JAMMING OUT - Thompson Falls Elemenatary students showed their best talents during the annual variety show last week. Above, Tilly Kreiner and Veronica Vega jam out on homemade guitars.

Young talent is far from lacking in Thompson Falls. Junior high and elementary students showcased their flair last week during the annual variety show held at the school gymnasium last week.

Music teacher Lisa Mickelson organizes the event every spring. Students must audition for a part in the...