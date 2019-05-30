ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Gianforte staff to visit Sanders County

 
May 30, 2019



Congressman Greg Gianforte announced that a member of his staff will conduct mobile office hours in Mineral and Sanders counties. Staff member Sonny Capece will be at the Sanders County courthouse in the justice courtroom on Tuesday, June 4 at 1 p.m. to visit with residents. He will also be in the district courtroom at the Mineral County courthouse in Superior at 10 a.m. on June 4.

Residents are invited to visit with a member of Gianforte’s staff on an individual basis and share their views, questions, or concerns regarding the federal government. These comments will be shared with Congressman Gianforte.

People may also inquire about federal programs or seek help with a federal agency, such as the Social Security Administration or the Veterans Administration.

Residents may drop by the location or make an appointment by calling Gianforte’s Helena office. If residents are unable to attend and would like information or assistance, they also should contact Gianforte’s Helena office at (406) 502-1435.

 
