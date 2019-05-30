Javelin takes Kylee, Malachi to State C
May 30, 2019
If you are good with it, the javelin can take you places.
Being good with the spear throw earned Plains athletes Kaylee Altmiller and Malachi Paulsen berths into last week’s State C meet in Laurel.
Altmiller followed up her third place finish from a week earlier at the Western C meet by winning fourth in Laurel for Plains’ only team points in the two-day meet, flinging the spear 116 feet, 9 inches to get her medal.
The only Plains boy to qualify for the State C, Paulsen finished fourth at the Western C but was unable to place in Laurel, marking a best throw of 138-4 for 13th place in the final standings.
The Plains track and field teams are coached by Denise Montgomery and James Jermyn.
Reader Comments
(0)