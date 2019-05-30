Javelin takes Kylee, Malachi to State C

If you are good with it, the javelin can take you places.

Being good with the spear throw earned Plains athletes Kaylee Altmiller and Malachi Paulsen berths into last week’s State C meet in Laurel.

Altmiller followed up her third place finish from a week earlier at the Western C meet by winning fourth in Laurel for Plains’ only team points in the two-day meet, flinging the spear 116 feet, 9 inches to get her medal.

The only Plains boy to qualify for the State C, Paulsen finished fourth at the Western C but was unable to place in Laurel, marking a best throw of 138-4 for 13th place in the final standings.

The Plains track and field teams are coached by Denise Montgomery and James Jermyn.