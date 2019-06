Blue Hawks show well at State B meet

STEPPING UP to the challenge, Hawk junior Trey Fisher won a second place medal in the javelin with a career-best throw of 176 feet, 2 inches at the State B meet in Kalispell Friday. Fisher missed winning the title by only 13 inches.

It wasn't so much how they did, it was more about how they carried themselves during the competition.

The Thompson Falls Blue Hawk track and field teams completed the season with a strong team showing in the State B meet in Kalispell last weekend.

