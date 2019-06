Do you think non-citizens should be allowed to vote in the U.S.?

CHARLIE BARRUS, Trout Creek – “I think it has to be a U.S. citizen to vote for any office.”

VICKY MEAGHER, Thompson Falls – “No. They haven’t earned the right.”

WENDY KELLEY, “Trout Creek – “Nope. If you don’t earn your way into this country, you are reaching for the star...