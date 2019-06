IN MEMORY – Jim Gillibrand of VFW Post 3596 places a flag at the gravesite of Gerald McCartney during the post's Memorial Day services at Plains Cemetery.

The Memorial Day picnics and parties were over, but the men and women of VFW Post 3596 wanted to make sure the real reason for the annual commemoration wasn't overlooked, which is why they continue to conduct a ceremony on May 30, the original Memorial Day.

"The Monday holiday is an observance d...