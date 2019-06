Sheriff's Log June 6, 2019



Ambulances: Noxon, 4; T. Falls, 11; Plains, 5; H. Springs, 1. Sunday, May 26 Family civil dispute, Noxon. Sexual assault, Noxon. Abandoned vehicle, Deer Run and Hwy. 200, T. Creek. Disturbance, possible assault, T. Falls. Welfare check requested, Hwy. 28, H. Springs. Monday, May 27 Theft at Con...





