Evelyn “Tootie” Cox, 81, of Thompson Falls, Montana, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019, due to complications from a massive stroke. Tootie was born October 23, 1937, in the Mabel McKeel Hospital, below the junior high in Thompson Falls, to Cecil and Pearl Johnson. Tootie went all 12 years of school and graduated in 1955.

She then went on to marry Lloyd Wood and they had a son, Ronald L. Wood. Later divorcing, she married Donald N. Cox in July 1964 and they had a daughter, Raelyn D. Cox.

Tootie worked a great number of years at the Clerk and Recorder’s Office in Sanders County, then went on to do several years as an elected official at the Clerk of Court.

She loved going on the weekends to play her accordion at the Northwest Accordion Association group get-togethers. She also loved to dance with her great friend, Duke Reynolds. She then got back in touch with an old boyfriend, John Ashcroft, who she had dated many moons ago. They enjoyed a quiet life at home until John’s passing in April 2018.

Tootie is survived by her two children, Ronald L. (Lori) Wood and Raelyn D. (Tim) Cox; grandchildren Kyle Cox, Jessica (Levi) Anderson, Presley Cox (and Roscoe), J.D. Wood, Chrissy (Tim) Carter and Brooke Wood; two great-grandchildren Benjamin and Weston Carter; two great-nephews Butch (Susan) McHenery and Billy (Paula) Widner.

Tootie was preceded in death by per parents, Pearl and Cecil; sister Verlie January; husbands Lloyd Wood, Donald Cox and John Ashcroft; and numerous aunt and uncles.

A celebration of life will be held at the Thompson Falls Senior Center at 2 p.m. on June 15, 2019.