THE 406 – More than just an area code, the 406 Burger at the Wayside Bar and Grill is 100% sourced from local ingredients. Chef Stefanie Martin takes pride in knowing where her food was grown and who grew it. She hopes to share this with her customers as she paves the way for a new sourcing avenue.

There's something special about products that sport the "Made in Montana" sticker. The Wayside Bar and Grill in Trout Creek has recently introduced their own version of Made in Montana with a homegrown menu addition...the "406 Burger."

Chef Stefanie Martin is the creator, the mastermind behind t...