REELIN' EM IN - Brayden Pardee (left) and Trevor Peterson enjoyed a day fishing at the Kid's Fishing Day held at Thompson Falls' State Park pond. Although the day was a rainy one, it didn't stop the fish from biting.

The rain did not stop the fish from biting last Saturday when kids took their poles to Thompson Falls' State Park pond for the second annual Kid's Fishing Day. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) joined the Lolo National Forest Service in hosting the event.

Young fishing enthusiasts were giv...