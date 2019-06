MORE SPACE – People enjoy their meals at the new Butcher's Nook restaurant building on the west side of Plains. Some 400 people showed up for the grand opening on Saturday.

The Butcher's Nook in Plains held the grand opening of its new building Saturday and served an estimated 400 people throughout the day, said Jonathan Borntreger, who co-owns the restaurant with his brother, Dan.

The Borntreger brothers opened for business at the new site on the west side of Plai...